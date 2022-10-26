Headlines

IND vs NED live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Netherlands match 23 of T20 World Cup in India

Here's all you need to know about India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022: From live streaming, venue and more in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 06:12 PM IST

India will square off against the Netherlands in their second Super 12 of the ongoing T20 World Cup after a thrilling finish to their opening match against Pakistan. India would be eager to defeat the Dutch and get one step closer to a semifinal spot after defeating Pakistan by 4 wickets in a nail-biter.

Star batter and former captain Virat Kohli was the man of the moment during India’s chase of the 160-run target set by Pakistan, his unbeaten knock of 82 off 53 balls rescuing the Men in Blue from a perilous position of 31/4.

With a Net Run Rate of 0.050, India are now in second place overall in Group 2 behind Bangladesh’s 0.450. To boost their Net Run Rate (NRR) and maintain their lead in the standings, the Men in Blue will be looking for a dominant victory over the Netherlands. 

The Netherlands on the other hand has shown a lot of grit and resolve. Allrounder Bas de Leede and Vikarmjit Singh have contributed massively towards their wins.

Where is the India v Netherlands T20 World Cup match happening?

The India v Netherlands T20 World Cup match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time is the toss for India v Netherlands T20 World Cup match?

The toss for India v Netherlands T20 World Cup match is at 12.00 pm IST.

What time does the India v Netherlands T20 World Cup match start?

The India v Netherlands T20 World Cup match starts at 12.30 pm IST.

Which channel will show the India v Netherlands T20 World Cup match on Thursday?

The India v Netherlands match will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch Live Streaming of India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match on Thursday?

The India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match will be LIVE streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

