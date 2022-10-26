IND vs NED live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Netherlands match 23 of T20 World Cup in India

Here's all you need to know about India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022: From live streaming, venue and more in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

India will square off against the Netherlands in their second Super 12 of the ongoing T20 World Cup after a thrilling finish to their opening match against Pakistan. India would be eager to defeat the Dutch and get one step closer to a semifinal spot after defeating Pakistan by 4 wickets in a nail-biter.

Star batter and former captain Virat Kohli was the man of the moment during India’s chase of the 160-run target set by Pakistan, his unbeaten knock of 82 off 53 balls rescuing the Men in Blue from a perilous position of 31/4.

With a Net Run Rate of 0.050, India are now in second place overall in Group 2 behind Bangladesh’s 0.450. To boost their Net Run Rate (NRR) and maintain their lead in the standings, the Men in Blue will be looking for a dominant victory over the Netherlands.

The Netherlands on the other hand has shown a lot of grit and resolve. Allrounder Bas de Leede and Vikarmjit Singh have contributed massively towards their wins.

Where is the India v Netherlands T20 World Cup match happening?

The India v Netherlands T20 World Cup match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time is the toss for India v Netherlands T20 World Cup match?

The toss for India v Netherlands T20 World Cup match is at 12.00 pm IST.

What time does the India v Netherlands T20 World Cup match start?

The India v Netherlands T20 World Cup match starts at 12.30 pm IST.

Which channel will show the India v Netherlands T20 World Cup match on Thursday?

The India v Netherlands match will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch Live Streaming of India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match on Thursday?

The India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match will be LIVE streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.