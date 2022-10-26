IND vs NED Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Netherlands Super 12 Match 23, T20 World Cup 2022

India vs Netherlands

India is set to cross swords with the Netherlands in match number 23 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. India won their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan, while the Netherlands lost to Bangladesh just by nine runs.

India started their T20 World Cup campaign in fine fashion, beating Pakistan in a last-ball thriller. Although Virat Kohli put in a sensational performance to get India over the line, there is room for improvement in the batting department.

The Netherlands on the other hand has shown a lot of grit and resolve. Allrounder Bas de Leede and Vikarmjit Singh have contributed massively towards their wins.

The 23rd game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between India and the Netherlands will be played on October 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST.

IND vs NED Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks

Batters – Max ODowd, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli (VC), KL Rahul (C)

Wicketkeeper – Scott Edwards

All-rounders – Bas De Leede, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – Van Meekeran, Klaassen, Arshdeep Singh

India vs Netherlands probable XI

Netherlands probable playing XI

Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeren.

India probable playing XI

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal.