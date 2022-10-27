India vs Netherlands predicted playing XI: Chahal or Ashwin? Check team news for T20 World Cup clash

Source: Twitter

Team India defeated Pakistan on the last ball sealing a memorable win in their opening game of T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday in Melbourne. Now the attention switches to Sydney as they face their next challenge in Netherlands.

Skipper Rohit Sharma pulled off a masterstroke as he went with Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal for the previous game, and Ashwin fully justified the choice by hitting the winning runs against Pakistan.

But will Ashwin continue against Netherlands as well, or will Rohit make any changes to his winning combination?

India vs Netherlands team news

Before the World Cup began, there was another dilemma in front of Rohit, whether to go with the explosiveness of Rishabh Pant, or the experience of Dinesh Karthik. He chose to go with the latter, and now that DK is firmly the undisputed starter, there's another big call Rohit has had to take.

Chahal's form in recent matches has been anything but ideal. The spinner has struggled to pick wickets, leading to Ashwin overtaking him in the lineup.

While the rest of the playing XI will remain the same against Netherlands, with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul set to open, Virat Kohli at number 3, Suryakumar Yadav at number 4, followed by Hardik Pandya at number 5, and all-rounder Axar Patel at number 6.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik will come in at number 7, Rohit may yet be tempted to continue with Ashwin at number 8, followed by the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.