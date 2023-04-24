Netizens slam Alia Bhatt for her behaviour towards Katrina Kaif in old viral video, say 'she stole her boyfriend and...'

Credit: Katrina Kaif-Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who often makes headlines, is in the news after her old video with Katrina Kaif went viral on social media. In the clip, both actresses can be seen having a conversation with Neha Dhupia.

Katrina and Alia can be seen twinning in white in the clip. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Alia Bhatt’s reaction after Neha Dhupia asked her which role she would like to steal from Katrina Kaifs’s career. When Katrina was asked the same question, she replied, “Dear Zindagi,” which also featured Shah Rukh Khan.

When Alia Bhatt was asked to answer the same question, she started making weird faces as she couldn’t think of the role. Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Uska Boyfriend steal kar le gayi Alia, tum role ki kya baat karte ho (she stole her boyfriend and you are talking about role).” The second one said, “Katrina's role as RK's girlfriend is the one she'd want to steal.”

The third one said, “She could have said Rajneeti or Ajab Prem. Arey just say Namastey London or Sing is king and get done. We make fun of Katrina’s acting but as a friend she could have said something nice.” The fourth one said, “I've started finding Alia irritating after seeing her in ads all the time. Am I finding her irritating here as well because of it, or is she actually annoying in this clip? Not interested in watching it, but what's with the tongue flick? Is she telling the world she's a snake and why she gets snake emojis under her pictures?”

Another said, “Calm down Alia. Is she getting a facial tick? B**chiness seeps from every cell of her body. She wanted it to be known that she was too good for Katrina's roles. Petty” The sixth one said, “I genuinely look at this video and wonder how the hell she even has fans??” The seventh one said, “Katrina is too nice and glad she moved away froma. I was reading Vicky's Filmfare interview yesterday and said in all the years he had known Katrina not even once he had heard her talk bad about anyone, meanwhile, mean girl here just shows her mean girl everytime.”

On the personal front, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are happily married to Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal respectively.

