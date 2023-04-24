Varun Dhawan drops throwback photo with Gigi Hadid from NMACC Gala on her birthday

credit: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

On the occasion of Gigi Hadid’s birthday, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and shared a photo with her from their performance at NMACC Gala. In the pic, he can be seen lifting the supermodel who was wearing Indian attire.

Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “Happy bday @gigihadid Keep shining, keep smiling" with a red heart emoji. They both are looking adorable in the photo,Gigi can be seen wearing a beautiful saree while Varun Dhawan opted for casuals.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Varun Dhawan performed on stage at the NMACC. During his performance, he brought Gigi on the stage and lifted her in his arms as she acted surprised. As he put her down, he planted a kiss on her cheeks as well. As soon as the video from the performance was uploaded on social media, Varun was heavily trolled as netizens were convinced that Varun lifted Gigi without her consent. Her surprised reaction added fuel to these speculations.

A few hours after the performance video went viral, Varun broke his silence over the trolling and clarified that it was a 'planned' act. Responding to a tweet criticising him, he wrote, "I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things. Good morning."

Later, supermodel Gigi Hadid reacted to her on-stage moment with Varun Dhawan at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). As the actor was slammed for apparently doing so without Gigi's consent, Gigi seemed to imply it was planned.

On her Instagram Stories, Gigi shared a video of the moment and wrote, "@varundvn making my Bollywood dream come true." She added laughing emojis at the end.