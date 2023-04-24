Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Varun Dhawan drops throwback photo with Gigi Hadid from NMACC Gala on her birthday

Varun Dhawan can be seen lifting Gigi Hadid in his arms in the photo that he shared on Instagram on latter's birthday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 07:28 AM IST

Varun Dhawan drops throwback photo with Gigi Hadid from NMACC Gala on her birthday
credit: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

On the occasion of Gigi Hadid’s birthday, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and shared a photo with her from their performance at NMACC Gala. In the pic, he can be seen lifting the supermodel who was wearing Indian attire.

Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “Happy bday @gigihadid Keep shining, keep smiling" with a red heart emoji. They both are looking adorable in the photo,Gigi can be seen wearing a beautiful saree while Varun Dhawan opted for casuals.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Varun Dhawan performed on stage at the NMACC. During his performance, he brought Gigi on the stage and lifted her in his arms as she acted surprised. As he put her down, he planted a kiss on her cheeks as well. As soon as the video from the performance was uploaded on social media, Varun was heavily trolled as netizens were convinced that Varun lifted Gigi without her consent. Her surprised reaction added fuel to these speculations.

A few hours after the performance video went viral, Varun broke his silence over the trolling and clarified that it was a 'planned' act. Responding to a tweet criticising him, he wrote, "I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things. Good morning." 

Later, supermodel Gigi Hadid reacted to her on-stage moment with Varun Dhawan at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). As the actor was slammed for apparently doing so without Gigi's consent, Gigi seemed to imply it was planned.

On her Instagram Stories, Gigi shared a video of the moment and wrote, "@varundvn making my Bollywood dream come true." She added laughing emojis at the end.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander shows off toned beach body in red bikini in Dubai, pics go viral
In pics: Ugly scenes from AAP vs BJP brawl in Delhi MCD house
Amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha, check out Parineeti Chopra's 5 outfits that you would want to have
From Calendar in Mr India to Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana: Here are some of Satish Kaushik's iconic roles
Aabha Paul oozes oomph in reels, check viral videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Mohammed Siraj sends Jos Buttler's middle stump flying during RCB vs RR match
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.