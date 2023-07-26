Headlines

Business

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's 'samdhis' Ajay Piramal, Russell Mehta, Viren Merchant's net worth compared to him

Ajay Piramal’s net worth is estimated to be around the whopping sum of Rs 28,000 crores. He is the richest samdhi of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Ajay Piramal's son Anand Piramal is married to Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's only daughter Isha Ambani.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani is one of the richest men in the world and is the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). Mukesh Ambani is 91.1 billion dollars i.e. Rs 7.4 lakh crores. While everyone is aware of Mukesh Ambani's wealth, many are not aware of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's samdhis Ajay Piramal, Viren Merchant, and Russell Mehta and their net worth and businesses. 

Russell Mehta, father of Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani's wife 

Russell Mehta is a renowned Indian billionaire and the Managing Director of Rosy Blue, a global diamond trading and manufacturing company. He is the father of Shloka Mehta who is Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani's wife. 

Russell’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 1,800 crore. 

Ajay Piramal, Anand Piramal's father, Isha Ambani's husband 

Ajay Piramal is an Indian entrepreneur and philanthropist. He is the Chairman of the Piramal Group, a diversified conglomerate dealing with pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial services.

Ajay Piramal’s net worth is estimated to be around the whopping sum of Rs 28,000 crores. He is the richest samdhi of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Ajay Piramal's son Anand Piramal is married to Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's only daughter Isha Ambani. 

Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant's father, Anant Ambani's fiance 

Viren Merchant is the CEO of Encore Healthcare Private Limited. Viren Merchant's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 755 crore. Viren Merchant's daughter is engaged to Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani. They got engaged in January 2023 at the Ambani residence in Mumbai - Antilia. 

