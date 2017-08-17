DNA Morning Must Reads: Updates on Doklam stand-off, Bishan Singh Bedi on BCCI reforms, and more

Here are the top stories of the morning.

1. Amid Sikkim stand-off, Chinese phone companies told to give security info over data leak concerns

Amidst reports of data leakage, the government on Wednesday asked 21 smartphone makers, including Chinese firms, to provide details of safety and security practices followed by them to ensure security and privacy of personal data in the mobile phones. Read more here

2. Gorakhpur tragedy: Loss of life was nothing less than heinous crime, admits UP Minister

Meanwhile, the Congress in Uttar Pradesh launched a 'Gandhigiri' campaign in Lucknow to highlight the state government's "failure in ensuring proper healthcare services". Read more here

3. Virginia violence | 'You magnified her': An emotional message from Charlottesville victim’s mother

With tears and defiant tributes, hundreds of purple-clad people packed an historic Charlottesville theater to remember the 32-year-old woman killed when a suspected white nationalist crashed his car into anti-racist demonstrators. Read more here

4. Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif on why working with each other is a drama-free affair

The fact that they get along with each other off screen helps with the on-screen chemistry. Read more here

5. If reforms implemented, top office-bearers and 'chelas' could lose lakhs of Rupees: Bishan Singh Bedi

Like an onion, various layers of BCCI are getting peeled off, one by one. Every new layer gives a new dimension to the greed of BCCI officials which is not allowing them to let go of their misappropriated perks. Read more here