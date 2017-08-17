Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif on why working with each other is a drama-free affair

More often than not, whenever two actors work together, there are always differences — over ego, ideology and even star power. Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif will share screen space for the second time in Aanand L Rai’s movie with Shah Rukh Khan, after working well together in Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The fact that they get along with each other off screen helps with the on-screen chemistry. The actresses reveal why they are happy co-stars...

Katrina Kaif

I think the working environment should be pleasant for everybody. The less stress, the better it is. If there’s any conflict between two people, it doesn’t make for a nice environment for anyone. But it doesn’t really matter at the end of the day. Everyone has become really, really professional when it comes to work. We come, we work, and we go home. Aanand’s film has a really good script and I’m happy that Anushka is in the film. She is a very simple, chilled out person to work with and that’s great.

Anushka Sharma

Whether I get along with someone or don’t, doesn’t matter. I don’t need to get along with everybody around me. It’s just the vibe thing. Sometimes, you feel the vibe and connect with someone, sometimes you don’t. How you are in a place and how the other person is, that’s what matters. They can’t be pretentious. It can’t be that they are being normal and you are not being normal or the other way round. All these things do play a role. I’m happy that with Katrina and me, things are quite transparent and real!