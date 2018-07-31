Priyanka Chopra to star in 'Cowboy Ninja Viking' opposite 'Star-Lord' Chris Pratt

After walking out of upcoming Bollywood film Bharat starring Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra is all set to be a part of Cowboy Ninja Viking.

Priyanka has landed the female lead in Universal's Cowboy Ninja Viking, opposite Avengers: Infinity War actor Chris Pratt, confirmed the Hollywood reporter.

The Quantico actress is all set to play the love interest of Chris in the big-budget Universal tentpole which is in pre-production stage.

The story of the film, helmed by Michelle MacLaren (Game of Thrones), revolves around a counter-intelligence unit formed by psychotherapist Dr. Sebastian Ghislain, who transforms agents known as Triplets, a reference to multiple personalities, and is based on Image Comics graphic novel by AJ Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmo.

Chris Pratt is essaying the role of a formidable agent with the fighting skills and personalities of a cowboy, a ninja and a viking.

The screenplay of the film will be looked after by Dan Mazeau, Ryan Engle, Craig Mazin, Paul Wernick and David Reese, while Sara Scott is overseeing the project on behalf of the studio.

Cowboy Ninja Viking is slated to release on June 28, 2019.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Sundance drama A Kid Like Jake, opposite Jim Parsons and Claire Danes, and the Dwayne Johnson starrer Baywatch.

She is repped by WME. On the work front in India, Priyanka will next be seen in Shonali Bose's Sky Is Pink which also stars Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar.