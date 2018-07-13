The Sky Is Pink: Does Farhan Akhtar have a supporting part in Priyanka Chopra-Zaira Wasim film?

While there have been reports that Farhan Akhtar has replaced Abhishek Bachchan in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, apparently, the filmmaker-actor doesn’t have a full-fledged role in the film. Farhan, who was last seen in Lucknow Central (2017), has a supporting part in this movie, which is based on Aisha Chaudhary, a Delhi girl, who battled Severe Combined Immune Deficiency (SCID). Aisha went on to become a motivational speaker and even authored the book, My Little Epiphanies, before she passed away at the age of 18.

“Essentially, the plot revolves around Zaira Wasim, who plays Aisha, and Priyanka Chopra, who will be seen as her mother. Farhan, who essays the part of the father, doesn’t have as much screen time,” says a source.