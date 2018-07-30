Shah Rukh Khan to feature in Rahul Dholakia and Farhan Akhtar’s next?

After the amount of success that 2017’s Shah Rukh Khan helmed crime-drama Raees received, director Rahul Dholakia is joining hands again with co-producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani for another action thriller which could hit screens as early as next year. The film is supposed to revolve around a firefighter named Tukaram, who teaches his fellow firefighters how to respond to major SOS calls. Question is, will Dholakia be tapping Shah Rukh for this outing too?

When asked about who he would cast for the role of Tukaram, the director simply responded “I need a 40-plus actor to play Tukaram.” When someone pointed out that Farhan himself was over 40, Dholakia stated “So is Shah Rukh and many others. We will definitely cast an A-list actor but right now both the title and the cast are under discussion.”

When talking about his inspiration for the film, he replied, “A series of fires in the city of late makes me believe that it’s time for a film that celebrates these unsung heroes. For me, the firefighters are on par with cops and soldiers, but their heroics have gone largely unacknowledged even in a city of skyscrapers. They put their lives on the line every other day to put out and save us from fires which sometimes spark off from our own carelessness and violation of safety norms.”

“They are also called to pull a child out of a borewell, rescue a kitten from the roof, clear an uprooted tree from the road and help during a building collapse or a deluge. Even during the 26/11 attacks they played a significant role in the rescues but went unheralded,” is what he said.

The National Award-winning director said that not a lot of mainstream cinema has focused on fire and, more specifically, firefighters. The idea isn’t based on one real-life figure, but throws in a bunch of existing incidents and several different story angles, like a father-son plot and an antagonistic character, for good measure.

Dholakia and Shah Rukh did work pretty well in the past with Raees, and this doesn’t seem like a far-fetched thought. Shah Rukh will next be seen in Zero, opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, which releases in theatres on December 21, 2018.