'Mera Raja Aayega': Pakeezah actress Geeta Kapoor's last words for her son who hasn't turned up yet for her last rites

It's been more than 24 hours since the sad demise of Pakeezah actress Geeta Kapoor and her son Raja, has still not turned up for her last rites. Geeta Kapoor left for heavenly abode on Saturday morning around 9 am. CBFC member Ashoke Pandit, who had taken charge of her treatment along with producer Ramesh Taurani, and put her in an old age home last year, had mentioned that they'll keep Geeta Kapoor's remains at the Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle (Mumbai) for two days and wait for her son to turn up and perform the last rites. But looks like Raja hasn't got an ounce of shame left in him for he hasn't turned up even after more than 24 hours of his mother's demise.

A report on SpotboyE quoted Pandit as saying,"My anger is increasing by the minute. Raja hasn't arrived for the last rites. Yes, as I said earlier we will wait for 2 days as that's the law if no family member has come forward. It is a shame that he hasn't turned up yet."

67-year old veteran actress Geeta Kapoor, who has acted in more than 100 films including the likes of Kamal Amrohi's Pakeezah and Razia Sultan among others, breathed her last on May 26,2018 at SRV Hospital. It's the same hospital where her son had admitted her last year, for treatment of her falling blood-pressure. He had left the hospital premises on the pretext of withdrawing money from an ATM to pay the bills and never came back. When the medical bills reached a staggerig amount of approx Rs 1.5 lakh after a month, the hospital authorities contacted the police.

Geeta Kapoor had then told MidDay that her son used to beat her up and give her food once in four days. She was quoted by the tabloid as saying, "He used to beat me up as I did not approve of his philandering ways. He would give me food once in four days, and sometimes, even lock me up for several days. I was not ready to go to an old-age home, that’s why, he planned all this. He deliberately kept me hungry and I fell ill. Then, he got me admitted and fled."

All the efforts of the police to trace Raja and her sister Pooja (who's apparently an air-hostess) went in vain. It was then that Ashoke Pandit and Ramesh Taurani had come forward to help Geeta Kapoor. They had settled her hospital bills and after she got discharged, they put her up in an old age home where Geeta waited for about a year in the hope to see her son Raja, one last time.

#RIPGeetaKapoor Everyone around her tried their best to keep her healthy & happy. But there was always an inherent sorrow in her, longing for her children. We hope that her children return to bid her a final goodbye. pic.twitter.com/kWAfe4Plcz — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 26, 2018

The SpotboyE report further suggested that Geeta Kapoor's health was deteriorating by every passing day, in the past three months. Pandit told the portal, "She was barely on some liquid diet, she had gone blank, and all that I heard from her even two days before her death when I met her was 'Mera Raja Aayega'."