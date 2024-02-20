Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

You do remember the actor who immortalised Lord Krishna on the big screen. The latest photo of the veteran actor will leave you amazed and motivated.
Ramanand Sagar's epic show Shri Krishna is still afresh among the audience. The actor gained overnight popularity and stardom by playing Lord Krishna on the screen in Ramanand Sagar's show to perfection. The recent photos of Savadaman have left netizens in shock, as the actor's beefed-up look has stunned and inspired his fans at the same time. (Image source: Instagram)
1. Here's Sarvadaman Banerjee aka Shri Krishna
This image will surely bring back memories from the 90s. This is a photo from Ramanand Sagar's popular Shri Krishna, and the actor who is seen playing the titular role is none other than Sarvadaman Banerjee.
2. Here's Sarvadaman Banerjee flexing his muscles
Believe it or not, this is the Sarvadaman with his chiselled physique. The actor has a love for fitness, and you can clearly see that in this photo.
3. Sarvadaman Banerjee setting new fitness goals
You may be surprised to know that Sarvadaman is 58 years old. However, his dedication to fitness and his amazing physique can give young actors a run-of-the-mill.
4. Sarvadaman's fitness impressed netizens
Sarvadaman's latest photos from his workout sessions left netizens stunned. A fan wrote, "Very nice sir ji aap itni age ke ho gaye, phir bhi body itani tagadi hai." Another fan wrote, "Nice fitness sir keep it up." One of the fans wrote, "Outstanding fitness sir."
5. Sarvadaman Banerjee's other notable works
Apart from Shri Krishna, Sarvadaman has been part of several epic series such as Arjuna, Om Namah Shivay, and Jai Ganga Maiya. He was also seen in movies such as Adi Shankaracharya, Madhavatyana, M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and GodFather.