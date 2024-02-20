Search icon
Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

You do remember the actor who immortalised Lord Krishna on the big screen. The latest photo of the veteran actor will leave you amazed and motivated.

  Simran Singh
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Feb 20, 2024, 05:42 PM IST

Ramanand Sagar's epic show Shri Krishna is still afresh among the audience. The actor gained overnight popularity and stardom by playing Lord Krishna on the screen in Ramanand Sagar's show to perfection. The recent photos of Savadaman have left netizens in shock, as the actor's beefed-up look has stunned and inspired his fans at the same time. (Image source: Instagram)

1. Here's Sarvadaman Banerjee aka Shri Krishna

Here's Sarvadaman Banerjee aka Shri Krishna
1/5

This image will surely bring back memories from the 90s. This is a photo from Ramanand Sagar's popular Shri Krishna, and the actor who is seen playing the titular role is none other than Sarvadaman Banerjee. 

2. Here's Sarvadaman Banerjee flexing his muscles

Here's Sarvadaman Banerjee flexing his muscles
2/5

Believe it or not, this is the Sarvadaman with his chiselled physique. The actor has a love for fitness, and you can clearly see that in this photo. 

3. Sarvadaman Banerjee setting new fitness goals

Sarvadaman Banerjee setting new fitness goals
3/5

You may be surprised to know that Sarvadaman is 58 years old. However, his dedication to fitness and his amazing physique can give young actors a run-of-the-mill. 

4. Sarvadaman's fitness impressed netizens

Sarvadaman's fitness impressed netizens
4/5

Sarvadaman's latest photos from his workout sessions left netizens stunned. A fan wrote, "Very nice sir ji aap itni age ke ho gaye, phir bhi body itani tagadi hai." Another fan wrote, "Nice fitness sir keep it up." One of the fans wrote, "Outstanding fitness sir." 

5. Sarvadaman Banerjee's other notable works

Sarvadaman Banerjee's other notable works
5/5

Apart from Shri Krishna, Sarvadaman has been part of several epic series such as Arjuna, Om Namah Shivay, and Jai Ganga Maiya. He was also seen in movies such as Adi Shankaracharya, Madhavatyana,  M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and GodFather.

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India
India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath
Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film
Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match
5 top selling Maruti cars in India
Mukesh Ambani's Jio AI-Cloud to be better than Google One, iCloud?
