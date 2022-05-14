Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's latest photoshoot will give you perfect start for the day

Your favourite Anupamaa, aka Rupali Ganguly, is here to cheer you up with her latest photoshoot.
Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly has become the nation's favourite, an ideal woman. She makes you emotional through her journey, and you often shed tears for her. But, Rupali is here to spread love and laughter, and her latest photoshoot will make you fall in love with her. Let's get on to it. (All images source: Rupali Ganguly)
1. Rupali Ganguly's latest photoshoot
Rupali Ganguly recently had a photoshoot with ace photographer Daboo Ratnani, and the end results are adoring.
2. The 1000 voltage smile
Yes, Rupali might make you cry on screen, but she's an absolute darling, and her smile adds more charm to her personality.
3. Rupali's secret mantra revealed
Do you want to know what makes her so charming, Rupali shared her mantra on Instagram that says, "Laugh with your eyes. Smile with your soul. Hug with your heart. Love with your spirit."
4. The perfect way to start a day
Rupali Ganguly is here to give you the perfect start as she said, "Smile and make the world a happier place...Good morning."
5. Who's that girl!
By looking at her mid-shots, one really wonders, if she's the same Anupamaa? Everyone adores Rupali, and that's what makes her so lovable.
6. Rupali Ganguly and Anupamaa
The show Anupamaa proved to be the second innings of Ganguly, as it got immense love across the globe for its sheer storytelling.
7. Other notable works of Rupali Ganguly
Before Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly was known for her character Monisha Sarabhai in the sitcom Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai, and the family drama Parvarish.