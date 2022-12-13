Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo, gorgeous model who has insane 22 million followers

Lionel Messi met his wife Antonela Roccuzzo in his city of birth, Rosario, and the pair have been inseparable since childhood.

One of the greatest ever players to play football, Lionel Messi is all set to take on Croatia in the semifinal of FIFA World Cup 2022, hoping to lay his hands on the trophy which he has most craved. You might know all about Messi, but do you know his wife Antonella Roccuzzo is a celebrity herself?

With 22 million followers on Instagram, Antonella, an Argentina model also hails from the same city as Messi, and the pair have been inseparable since their childhood. Here's all you need to know about Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo.

(All pictures courtesy: Antonella Roccuzzo, Instagram)