Argentina vs Croatia Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy football tips for ARG vs CRO at FIFA World Cup 2022, semifinal 1

Lionel Messi's Argentina to face off against Luka Modric's Croatia

Lionel Messi-led Argentina are all set to take on Luka Modric's Croatia in the first semifinal of FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail iconic Stadium on Wednesday. Two of the most iconic number 10s of the modern era are set to lock horns as all eyes will be on the battle between Modric and Messi.

After losing their opening World Cup tie against Saudi Arabia, Argentina have been unplayable, beating the likes of Mexico, Poland, Australia and most recently the Netherlands on penalties in the quarterfinal.

Croatia meanwhile played out two draws against fellow semifinalists Morocco as well as Belgium, while they beat Canada 4-1, but needed penalties to edge out Japan as well as Brazil in the quarterfinals.

The last time Modric's Croatia squared off against Messi's Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2018, the European nation prevailed 3-0 while the South American side were no match for them.

Dream11 Prediction – ARG vs CRO, Semifinal 1 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeeper – Emiliano Martinez

Defenders – Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Dejan Lovren

Midfielders – Mac Allister, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic, Rodrigo De Paul

Strikers – Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez

Argentina vs Croatia​ probable playing XIs

Argentina: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Fernandez, De Paul, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez

Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Gvardiol, Lovren, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic

ARG vs CRO My Dream11 team

Emiliano Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Dejan Lovren, Mac Allister, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic, Rodrigo De Paul, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez

Argentina vs Croatia Match Details

Argentina vs Croatia ​FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal 1 is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday (Tuesday night in India), December 14.