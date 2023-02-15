Hina Khan looks impeccably hot in white coloured monokini, check pics here

Actress Hina Khan is on Maldives vacation these days and has shared pictures on social media. Check them out here.
Actress and Big Boss fame Hina Khan has won the hearts of people with her acting in TV and films. Currently, she is spending quality time in the Maldives these days. She keeps showing glimpses of herself to her fans on social media. Hina Khan has once again shared some of her pictures. Her boldness is clearly visible in these pictures. Her fans are liking and comment on this style of Hina Khan.
1. Hina Khan did a photoshoot
Hina Khan has shared some pictures from her photoshoot on her Instagram account. Hina Khan is seen posing on the wall of the pool.
2. Bikini-top
Hina Khan is wearing a white colored bikini top. Along with this, Hina Khan has put on a cap. She is looking very beautiful in this dress.
3. Comments
Fans are commenting fiercely on Hina Khan's pictures. A fan wrote, 'Set water on fire.' A fan has written, 'You are looking like an angel.' At the same time, most of the fans have written hot and beautiful in the comment section.
4. Hair
Hina Khan swept back her open hair and made fans go crazy.
5. More pictures
Hina Khan is continuously sharing her pictures from her Maldives trip.