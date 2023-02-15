Hina Khan looks impeccably hot in white coloured monokini, check pics here

Actress and Big Boss fame Hina Khan has won the hearts of people with her acting in TV and films. Currently, she is spending quality time in the Maldives these days. She keeps showing glimpses of herself to her fans on social media. Hina Khan has once again shared some of her pictures. Her boldness is clearly visible in these pictures. Her fans are liking and comment on this style of Hina Khan.