Arthritis: Here are 5 ayurvedic remedies and herbs to reduce your joint pain

4/5

The anti-inflammatory properties of carom seeds, also known as ajwain, make them an excellent diet for relieving arthritic pain. Ajwain is especially useful in the winter because of its anaesthetic effects, which also aid to relieve severe pain brought on by the chilly temperature. Your painful joints will feel better after soaking in a tub of hot water with a tablespoon of carom seeds or ajwain for 5 to 10 minutes. This will reduce swelling and soreness. Another method to relieve the pain is to grind these seeds into a paste and apply it to the sore areas. As an alternative, you might regularly consume ajwain water.