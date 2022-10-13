Search icon
Arthritis: Here are 5 ayurvedic remedies and herbs to reduce your joint pain

Inflammation of one or more joints is a typical cause of arthritis, which results in severe joint pain and stiffness.

  Oct 13, 2022, 11:26 AM IST

The traditional Indian medicine known as Ayurveda uses a holistic, all-natural approach to treat medical conditions. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA), commonly referred to as "Amavata," is treated by some Ayurvedic medical professionals. An Ayurvedic regimen may include supplements, dietary adjustments, and exercise.

Know how Ayurveda helps in the treatmeant of arthritis:

1. Ginger

Ginger
People with arthritis should always include ginger in their diets as it aids in the treatment of several neurological, musculoskeletal, and rheumatic conditions. Five grammes of ginger, taken three times a day, is the amount that the doctor advises to enhance digestion and reduce ama formation.

2. Turmeric

Turmeric
Curcumin is one of turmeric's primary ingredients. According to Dr. Deshmukh, curcumin contains potent anti-inflammatory properties that make it easier for arthritis patients to move, as well as lessen morning stiffness and joint swelling. Try to incorporate turmeric into your diet by drinking it with milk or sprinkling it on your rice and gravies.

3. Garlic

Garlic
Many Ayurvedic medications, especially those that treat arthritis and significantly lessen its symptoms, often include the component garlic. The discomfort associated with arthritis can be effectively reduced by garlic. Experts claim that it can help prostaglandins better control pain and inflammation.

4. Ajwain

Ajwain
The anti-inflammatory properties of carom seeds, also known as ajwain, make them an excellent diet for relieving arthritic pain. Ajwain is especially useful in the winter because of its anaesthetic effects, which also aid to relieve severe pain brought on by the chilly temperature. Your painful joints will feel better after soaking in a tub of hot water with a tablespoon of carom seeds or ajwain for 5 to 10 minutes. This will reduce swelling and soreness. Another method to relieve the pain is to grind these seeds into a paste and apply it to the sore areas. As an alternative, you might regularly consume ajwain water.

5. Dashmool

Dashmool
Dashmool, a concoction of ten medicinal plants, is used to treat a range of illnesses. Literally, Dashmool means 'ten roots' five of which are those of trees and five of which are those of shrubs. Patala, gambhari, brihati, shalparni, and more varieties are among them. Inflammatory bodily disorders or Vata Rog respond well to dashmool or dashmula. Its calming, analgesic, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and analgesic qualities treat joint pain. It is offered as an oil and a powder.

