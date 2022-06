Ludhiana: 2 died, 3 injured in roof collapse in Salem Tabri

At least 2 died and 3 injured after the roof of a house collapsed in the Salem Tabri area of Ludhiana, Punjab on June 18. Speaking on the matter, Harmesh Singh, IO Salem Tabri PS said, “A man and his niece died and three others were injured after the roof of their house collapsed yesterday in Bhora village, Salem Tabri in Ludhiana following heavy rainfall. The injured have been admitted to the hospital.”