{"id":"2762326","source":"DNA","title":"Congress won't oppose Om Birla's candidature for LS Speaker: Pralhad Joshi","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"While speaking to mediapersons, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Om Birla's candidature for LS Speaker said, "PM, Defence Min, Home Min, Transport Min were the proposers. BJD, Shiv Sena, National People's Party, Mizo National Front, Akali Dal, Lok Janshakti Party, YSRCP, JDU, AIADMK and Apna Dal have signed the proposal. We have talked to Congress, they haven't signed the proposal yet but they won't oppose it, I've met Ghulam Nabi Azad." Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Rajasthan's Kota Om Birla reportedly is NDA's candidate for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-congress-won-t-oppose-om-birla-s-candidature-for-ls-speaker-pralhad-joshi-2762326","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/18/838022-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA_ANI_jun18v30.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560863402","publish_date":"Jun 18, 2019, 06:40 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 18, 2019, 06:40 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2762326"}