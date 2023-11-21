Search icon
At Least Two Dead, 10 Injured After Under-Construction Stadium Collapses In Telangana

At least two people were killed and 10 sustained injuries after an under-construction private indoor stadium collapsed in Telangana's Rangareddy. The incident took place on November 21. Officials informed the rescue work is ongoing and the injured have been shifted to a local hospital for treatment. Speaking to ANI, Shankar, who was injured when an under-construction private indoor stadium collapsed, narrated the incident. "After having lunch, the contractor asked us to open the centring. When we opened the first centring and while opening the other centring, the building started shaking, leading to the collapse," Shankar said.

