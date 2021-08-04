JEE Main 2021 marks versus rank: Know how to calculate rank using marks

Why is it important to calculate rank using marks for JEE main 2021? It is because every candidate, after giving the exam, wants to know how many marks he/she will score in JEE Main exam to get his/her admission to the desired college of their choice.

Knowing how many marks a candidate will get in the JEE exam (based on the score acquired) is the best way to estimate what rank will be allotted to the candidate for those marks. Here’s how to know marks vs ranks or how to calculate rank using marks.

JEE Mains 2021 marks vs rank

The candidates will be able to check the acquired marks or rank only after the announcement of the results of JEE Mains 2021. So, candidates can have an idea after analyzing JEE Main 2020 marks vs rank.

Before analyzing the previous year’s JEE marks vs rank, do you know how NTA arrives at the calculation of results vs ranks of JEE exams every year?

Let’s have a quick review of how JEE Main result is prepared.

How JEE Main result is prepared?

Every year the examination result for each session of JEE would be prepared in the form of:

Raw scores

Percentile scores separately secured for each of the three subjects i.e. physics, chemistry and mathematics and the total.

The following 4 percentiles would be calculated for each candidate in the session.

Let T1, M1, P1 and C1 be the raw scores in the total of the three subjects PCM and T1P, M1P, P1P and C1P be the percentile scores of the total of PCM of a candidate.

Total percentile (T1P): 100 × No. of candidates appeared from the session with raw scores (equal to or less than T1 score) / total no of candidates appeared in the session.

Mathematics percentile (M1P): 100 × No. of candidates appeared from the session with the raw scores (equal to or less than M1 score in MATHS)/ total no of candidates appeared in the session.

Physics percentile (P1P): 100 × No. of candidates appeared from the session with the raw scores (equal to or less than P1 score in PHYSICS)/ total no of candidates appeared in the session.

Chemistry percentile (C1P): 100 × No. of candidates appeared from the session with the raw scores (equal to or less than C1 score in chemistry)/ total no of candidates appeared in the session.

Now coming back to our main topic of JEE Main marks vs rank.

According to the range of marks secured by the candidate in the JEE Main exam, the corresponding rank will be provided.

From the data provided here, candidates can have a look at the JEE Main marks vs rank for 2020, so that they would get some idea about JEE Main 2021 ranks.

JEE Mains marks vs rank 2020

Marks JEE Main Rank -75 - -20 1074300 - 1071804 -19 - -10 1071460 - 1058151 0 - 10 991222 - 831941 11 - 20 796929 - 615134 21 - 30 573996 - 400110 31 - 40 385534 - 264383 41 - 50 246089 - 175204 51 - 60 165679 - 120612 61 - 70 115045 - 85657 71 - 80 82249 - 63079 81 - 90 60147 - 48371 91 - 100 46076 - 36253 101 - 110 34966 - 27838 111 - 120 26321 - 21321 121 - 130 20164 - 16084 131 - 140 15501 - 12281 141 - 150 11678 - 9302 151 - 160 8949 - 7004 161 - 170 6706 - 5240 171 - 180 5003 - 3932 181 - 190 3709 - 2869 191 - 200 2664 - 2004 201 - 210 1888 - 1426 211 – 220 1367 - 979 221 – 230 911 - 655 231 – 240 599 - 402 241 – 250 367 - 230 250 – 262 210 - 103 263 – 270 83 - 55 271 – 280 49 – 24 300 1

Availability of seats through JEE Mains 2021

Let’s have a look at how many seats are vacant or available for the candidates in different engineering institutes such as NIIT, IIT and CFIT.

Seats NIITs IITs CFITs Number of institutes 31 25 28 Total seats 17962 4020 4682 Open + open-PWD 9264 2080 2878 OBC-NCL+OBC-NCL-PWD 4858 1090 776 SC/SC-PWD 2762 609 658 ST/ST- PWD 1736 310 391

JEE Main cutoff marks of past 7 years

Candidates may have a look at JEE Main cutoff trends from the past seven years starting from 2014. The analysis shows that the cut off marks for general category candidates have been reduced from a whopping 115 in 2014 to approx. 91 in the previous year 2020.

However, it’s been gradually increasing with time.

JEE Main Cut-Off Trends

Year 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 GEN 90.376 89.754 74 81 100 105 115 OBC- NCL 72.888 74.316 45 49 70 70 74 SC 50.176 54.012 29 32 52 50 53 ST 39.069 44.334 24 27 48 44 47 GEN-EWS 70.243 78.217 - - - - - PWD 0.061 0.113 -35 - - - -

JEE Main 2021 expected qualifying cut off marks (percentile)

From the view point and expectation of various subject matter experts, we have combined the expected cut off marks of JEE Main 2021.

However, it is to be noted that it is just an estimate on the basis of opinion formed by various subject matter experts on the subject. The actual qualifying JEE Main cut off marks will be released by NTA.

Expected cutoff of JEE Main 2021