JEE Main 2021 marks versus rank: Know how to calculate rank using marks

Knowing how many marks a candidate will get in the JEE exam is the best way to estimate what rank will be allotted to the candidate for those marks.


Updated: Aug 4, 2021, 01:07 PM IST

Why is it important to calculate rank using marks for JEE main 2021? It is because every candidate, after giving the exam, wants to know how many marks he/she will score in JEE Main exam to get his/her admission to the desired college of their choice. 

Knowing how many marks a candidate will get in the JEE exam (based on the score acquired) is the best way to estimate what rank will be allotted to the candidate for those marks. Here’s how to know marks vs ranks or how to calculate rank using marks.

JEE Mains 2021 marks vs rank  

The candidates will be able to check the acquired marks or rank only after the announcement of the results of JEE Mains 2021. So, candidates can have an idea after analyzing JEE Main 2020 marks vs rank.

Before analyzing the previous year’s JEE marks vs rank, do you know how NTA arrives at the calculation of results vs ranks of JEE exams every year?

Let’s have a quick review of how JEE Main result is prepared.

How JEE Main result is prepared?

Every year the examination result for each session of JEE would be prepared in the form of:

  • Raw scores
  • Percentile scores separately secured for each of the three subjects i.e. physics, chemistry and mathematics and the total.

The following 4 percentiles would be calculated for each candidate in the session.

Let T1, M1, P1 and C1 be the raw scores in the total of the three subjects PCM and T1P, M1P, P1P and C1P be the percentile scores of the total of PCM of a candidate.

Total percentile (T1P): 100 × No. of candidates appeared from the session with raw scores (equal to or less than T1 score) / total no of candidates appeared in the session.

Mathematics percentile (M1P): 100 × No. of candidates appeared from the session with the raw scores (equal to or less than M1 score in MATHS)/ total no of candidates appeared in the session.

Physics percentile (P1P): 100 × No. of candidates appeared from the session with the raw scores (equal to or less than P1 score in PHYSICS)/ total no of candidates appeared in the session.

Chemistry percentile (C1P): 100 × No. of candidates appeared from the session with the raw scores (equal to or less than C1 score in chemistry)/ total no of candidates appeared in the session.

Now coming back to our main topic of JEE Main marks vs rank.

According to the range of marks secured by the candidate in the JEE Main exam, the corresponding rank will be provided.

From the data provided here, candidates can have a look at the JEE Main marks vs rank for 2020, so that they would get some idea about JEE Main 2021 ranks. 

JEE Mains marks vs rank 2020

Marks

JEE Main Rank

-75 - -20

1074300 - 1071804

-19 - -10

1071460 - 1058151

0 - 10

991222 - 831941

11 - 20

796929 - 615134

21 - 30

573996 - 400110

31 - 40

385534 - 264383

41 - 50

246089 - 175204

51 - 60

165679 - 120612

61 - 70

115045 - 85657

71 - 80

82249 - 63079

81 - 90

60147 - 48371

91 - 100

46076 - 36253

101 - 110

34966 - 27838

111 - 120

26321 - 21321

121 - 130

20164 - 16084

131 - 140

15501 - 12281

141 - 150

11678 - 9302

151 - 160

8949 - 7004

161 - 170

6706 - 5240

171 - 180

5003 - 3932

181 - 190

3709 - 2869

191 - 200

2664 - 2004

201 - 210

1888 - 1426

211 – 220

1367 - 979

221 – 230

911 - 655

231 – 240

599 - 402

241 – 250

367 - 230

250 – 262

210 - 103

263 – 270

83 - 55

271 – 280

49 – 24

300

1

Availability of seats through JEE Mains 2021

Let’s have a look at how many seats are vacant or available for the candidates in different engineering institutes such as NIIT, IIT and CFIT.

Seats

NIITs

IITs

CFITs

Number of institutes

31

25

28

Total seats

17962

4020

4682

Open + open-PWD

9264

2080

2878

OBC-NCL+OBC-NCL-PWD

4858

1090

776

SC/SC-PWD

2762

609

658

ST/ST- PWD

1736

310

391

JEE Main cutoff marks of past 7 years

Candidates may have a look at JEE Main cutoff trends from the past seven years starting from 2014. The analysis shows that the cut off marks for general category candidates have been reduced from a whopping 115 in 2014 to approx. 91 in the previous year 2020.

However, it’s been gradually increasing with time.

JEE Main Cut-Off Trends

Year

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

GEN

90.376

89.754

74

81

100

105

115

OBC- NCL

72.888

74.316

45

49

70

70

74

SC

50.176

54.012

29

32

52

50

53

ST

39.069

44.334

24

27

48

44

47

GEN-EWS

70.243

78.217

-

-

-

-

-

PWD

0.061

0.113

-35

-

-

-

-

JEE Main 2021 expected qualifying cut off marks (percentile)

From the view point and expectation of various subject matter experts, we have combined the expected cut off marks of JEE Main 2021.

However, it is to be noted that it is just an estimate on the basis of opinion formed by various subject matter experts on the subject. The actual qualifying JEE Main cut off marks will be released by NTA.

Expected cutoff of JEE Main 2021

Category

Expected cut off of JEE Main 2021

CRL (common rank list)

88- 95

EWS (economically weaker sections)

68-76

OBC-NCL (other backward classes)

70-75

SC (scheduled caste)

46-54

ST (scheduled tribes)

36-45

PWD (people with disability)

1-2