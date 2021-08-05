Headlines

NTA JEE Mains 2021 result date to be announced SOON on jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to check

Over 7 lakh students had registered for the JEE Mains session 3 this year. Along with the result, NTA will also declare cut-off and release scorecard.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2021, 07:54 AM IST

The JEE Mains session 3 re-exam got over on August 4 (Wednesday) and now candidates can expect the National Testing Agency (NTA) to announce the result of the JEE Main exams anytime soon. The JEE Main exams were held on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021 for candidates across the country except for Maharashtra, which was hit by floods. The JEE Main exams were scheduled for August 3, 4. Now the results cab be expected by August 10.

Over 7 lakh students had registered for the JEE Mains session 3 this year. Along with the JEE Main result, NTA will also declare the cut-off and release the scorecard. It is to be noted that the JEE Main cut-off mark is the last rank for which admission to the engineering institutes will be made. Candidates should keep checking the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in - for result related announcement.Meanwhile, the JEE Main 2021 candidates can check the provisional answer key for the JEE Main 2021 April session or session 3 exams on the NTA's official website.

How to check JEE Mains 2021 result:Step 1: Log on to JEE Main official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the JEE Mains result 2021 link on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter login credentials.
Step 4: Check details mentioned in the JEE main results 2021.
Step 5: Download JEE Main session 3 2021 result scorecard for future reference.

