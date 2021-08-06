NTA JEE Mains 2021 Session 3 result to be declared SOON on jeemain.nta.nic.in, final answer key out - know how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Final Answer Key of the JEE Mains session 3 exam nd now candidates can expect the NTA to announce the result of the JEE Main exams anytime soon. Over 7 lakh students had registered for the JEE Mains session 3 this year. Along with the JEE Main result, NTA will also declare the cut-off and release the scorecard.

Now that the JEE Main 2021 Final Answer Key is out, students can calculate their marks accordingly. Here is the direct link to the JEE Main 2021 Final Answer Key.

How to download JEE Main 2021 Final Answer Key?

Also read NTA JEE Mains 2021 result date to be announced SOON on jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to check

Step 1: Log on to https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the 'News & Event' section

Step 3: Click on the "JEE Main 2021 Final Answer Key" link

Step 4: Check and download the PDF file.

Step 5: Take a print of the JEE Main 2021 Final Answer Key for any future reference.

The JEE Main exams were held on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021 for candidates across the country except for Maharashtra, which was hit by floods. The JEE Main exams were scheduled for August 3, 4.

It is to be noted that the JEE Main cut-off mark is the last rank for which admission to the engineering institutes will be made. Candidates should keep checking the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in - for result related announcement.

How to check JEE Mains 2021 result:

Step 1: Log on to JEE Main official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the JEE Mains result 2021 link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter login credentials.

Step 4: Check details mentioned in the JEE main results 2021

Step 5: Download JEE Main session 3 2021 result scorecard for future reference.