Viral Photos of the Day: Nora Fatehi stuns in blue thigh-high slit dress, Kartik Aaryan promotes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Here are the most trending photos of the celebrities from Monday, May 30.

On Monday, May 30, celebrities were spotted at different locations in Mumbai. While Nora Fatehi sizzled in a blue thigh-high slit dress, Kartik Aaryan was seen promoting his recent release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Nora Fatehi

1/6 Nora Fatehi looked stunning in a blue thigh-high slit dress at the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors, the dance-based reality show for kids.

2. Shilpa Shetty

2/6 Shilpa Shetty Kundra flaunted her toned abs in a modern red lehenga set as she, who is set to make her comeback with Nikamma, posed for the paparazzi.

3. Neetu Kapoor

3/6 Mother of Ranbir Kapoor and mother-in-law of Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor was all smiles as she was snapped on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors.

4. Huma Qureshi

4/6 Huma Qureshi was seen in a blue sari while the Gangs of Wasseypur actress was captured shooting for her next project in Mumbai.

5. Kartik Aaryan

5/6 Kartik Aaryan was seen promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with the director Anees Bazmee and the producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani.

6. Tejasswi Prakash