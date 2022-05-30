Search icon
Viral Photos of the Day: Nora Fatehi stuns in blue thigh-high slit dress, Kartik Aaryan promotes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Here are the most trending photos of the celebrities from Monday, May 30.

On Monday, May 30, celebrities were spotted at different locations in Mumbai. While Nora Fatehi sizzled in a blue thigh-high slit dress, Kartik Aaryan was seen promoting his recent release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi looked stunning in a blue thigh-high slit dress at the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors, the dance-based reality show for kids.

2. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty Kundra flaunted her toned abs in a modern red lehenga set as she, who is set to make her comeback with Nikamma, posed for the paparazzi.

3. Neetu Kapoor

Mother of Ranbir Kapoor and mother-in-law of Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor was all smiles as she was snapped on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors.

4. Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi was seen in a blue sari while the Gangs of Wasseypur actress was captured shooting for her next project in Mumbai.

5. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan was seen promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with the director Anees Bazmee and the producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani.

6. Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash was seen visiting the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors to meet the show's host and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

