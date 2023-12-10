Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with beau Kunal Thakur in an intimate but dreamy wedding ceremony
Dancer and actor Mukti Mohan tied the knot with her beau and actor Kunal Thakur. On Sunday, the couple took to their social media and shared some dreamy wedding pictures from their intimate ceremony attended by only family and close friends. The couple looked adorable in a pastel-themed wedding and also shared a heartfelt note as they began their journey as husband and wife.
1. Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur
Mukti Mohan tied the knot with actor Kunal Thakur on Sunday in an intimate but dreamy wedding. The couple opted for a pastel-themed wedding. While Mukti was seen wearing a pastel pink lehenga, Kunal donned a white sherwani for the big day.
2. Mukti Mohan's heartwarming note
Along with the beautiful and dreamy wedding pictures Mukti Mohan also penned a heartwarming note which read, "In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family, and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife."
3. Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur look adorable
The couple shared some pictures from their pheras and they looked adorable. The two could be seen hugging each other and flashing their million dollar smiles in the photos.
4. Netizens congratulate Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur
Netizens and celebrities showered love on the newlywed couple in the comment section. Nakuul Mehta wrote, "Many many congratulations." Vishal Mishra wrote, "Big congratulations to the couple." Netizens also showered their blessings. One of the comments read, "so happy for you both. congratulations." Another wrote, "You guys look gorgeous together."
5. Kunal Thakur and Mukti Mohan profession
Kunal Thakur is an actor who is best known for his role in Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh and in web series like Who's Your Gynac? Mukti Mohan on the other hand is an Indian dancer and actor who has appeared in shows like Zara Nachke Dikha 2, Comedy Circus Ka Jaado and also hosted Dil Hai Hindustani with Raghav Juyal.