Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Dancer and actor Mukti Mohan tied the knot with her beau and actor Kunal Thakur. On Sunday, the couple took to their social media and shared some dreamy wedding pictures from their intimate ceremony attended by only family and close friends. The couple looked adorable in a pastel-themed wedding and also shared a heartfelt note as they began their journey as husband and wife.