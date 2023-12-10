Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3071200
HomePhotos

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with beau Kunal Thakur in an intimate but dreamy wedding ceremony

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 10, 2023, 03:54 PM IST

Dancer and actor Mukti Mohan tied the knot with her beau and actor Kunal Thakur. On Sunday, the couple took to their social media and shared some dreamy wedding pictures from their intimate ceremony attended by only family and close friends. The couple looked adorable in a pastel-themed wedding and also shared a heartfelt note as they began their journey as husband and wife. 

1. Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur
1/5

Mukti Mohan tied the knot with actor Kunal Thakur on Sunday in an intimate but dreamy wedding. The couple opted for a pastel-themed wedding. While Mukti was seen wearing a pastel pink lehenga, Kunal donned a white sherwani for the big day. 



2. Mukti Mohan's heartwarming note

Mukti Mohan's heartwarming note
2/5

Along with the beautiful and dreamy wedding pictures Mukti Mohan also penned a heartwarming note which read, "In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family, and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife." 



3. Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur look adorable

Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur look adorable
3/5

The couple shared some pictures from their pheras and they looked adorable. The two could be seen hugging each other and flashing their million dollar smiles in the photos. 



4. Netizens congratulate Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur

Netizens congratulate Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur
4/5

Netizens and celebrities showered love on the newlywed couple in the comment section. Nakuul Mehta wrote, "Many many congratulations." Vishal Mishra wrote, "Big congratulations to the couple." Netizens also showered their blessings. One of the comments read, "so happy for you both. congratulations." Another wrote, "You guys look gorgeous together." 



5. Kunal Thakur and Mukti Mohan profession

Kunal Thakur and Mukti Mohan profession
5/5

Kunal Thakur is an actor who is best known for his role in Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh and in web series like Who's Your Gynac? Mukti Mohan on the other hand is an Indian dancer and actor who has appeared in shows like Zara Nachke Dikha 2, Comedy Circus Ka Jaado and also hosted Dil Hai Hindustani with Raghav Juyal. 



LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash
Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents
In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash
5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood
In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Vishnu Deo Sai to be new Chhattisgarh Chief Minister
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews