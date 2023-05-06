Search icon
Meet Siddhi Idnani, The Kerala Story star who represented India in Paris, made her debut in Gujarati film

You know Siddhi Idnani as Geetanjali from The Kerala Story. Read on to know more about the actress and her interesting filmy journey.

  • DNA Web Team
  • May 06, 2023, 04:52 PM IST

Adah Sharma-starrer, The Kerala Story, has already broken several myths, and it is on the route to becoming the next surprise hit at the box office. The Sudipto Sen directorial has given talents like Siddhi Idnani the perfect platform to showcase their impressive acting chops. Siddhi impressed the audience with her character Geetanjali in the recently-released film. Let's get to know more about her through the pictures. 

1. Siddhi Idnani's family background

1/5

Siddhi Idnani is the daughter of actress Falguni Dave, and famous voice modulation trainer, Ashok Idnani. The 27-year-old Siddhi was born and brought up in Mumbai. 

2. Siddhi Idnani represented India in Paris

2/5

Siddhi started her career with Gujarati theatre and became a finalist in Miss Diva Ahmedabad. In 2018, Siddhi even won Miss India super talent, and the actress represented India at Miss Supertalent in Paris.

3. Siddhi Idnani's stint in regional cinema

3/5

Siddhi Idnani made her on-screen debut with the Gujarati film, Grand Hali (2016). She made her Telugu debut with Jamba Lakidi Pamba (2018) and with Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, Siddhi made her Tamil debut. Her character of Pavaai in Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was appreciated by masses and critics. 

4. Siddhi Idnani: The Dimple Queen

4/5

Among her fans, Siddhi Idnani has earned the title of Dimple Queen, and she truly deserves it. 

5. Siddhi Idnani's upcoming project

5/5

After The Kerala Story, Siddhi will be seen in critically acclaimed director, Sasi's next film, Nooru Kodi Vaanavil.

