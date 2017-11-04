Pakistan's ISI predicts earthquake, Twitter reminds spy agency of Osama bin Laden

Men will be able to give birth to babies on day and we may know someday that we are not alone in this universe, but one thing science has not been able to do till now is predicting earthquakes.

Even the best of the seismologists can just predict the zone of probable tremor but not as credible as to gain an hour of lead time for evacuation.

But there's one agency in the world that has achieved this feat.

Look no further, it's the Inter-Services Intelligence Agency of Pakistan that has successfully managed to predict a powerful earthquake in the Indian Ocean region.

An official letter, purportedly issued by the ISI to other department in the Pakistan government, was leaked online today.

The letter asked other agencies to be prepared for the 'large scale earthquake'.

But even as reports suggested that other departments were not taking it lightly and had started working, Twitter was in splits over teh bizarre prediction.

There were those who reminded the ISI that the story about earthquake was 'fake news', others wondered what was the spy agency doing when the world's most wanted terrorist Osama bin Laden was living in Abbottabad.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from across the border on the ISI advisory:

ISI predicts earthquake in Indian Ocean. Didn’t know it was #Pakistan’s Geological Survey & Early Earthquake Warning system too. pic.twitter.com/k6bKfgDAnf — Husain Haqqani (@husainhaqqani) November 2, 2017

ISI got stung by Fake News which has already been busted Dear ISI stop scrolling down Social Media for "Information"https://t.co/bT4NHUruj7 — Zarnish Kabir (@Zarnishkabir) November 3, 2017

ISI ko earthquake ka pata hai pr Usama bin Laden Abbotabad main hai ye ni pata tha kitnay masoom hain na ! —@TopPopsFanHere) November 3, 2017