Young Sheldon: New images show how baby Dr. Cooper falls in love with comic books

Titled 'A Therapist, A Comic Book, and A Breakfast Sausage,' the episode will air on Thursday.

Another brand new episode of Young Sheldon will premiere on Thursday, November 16 in which we will get to know how Dr Cooper's love for comic books began.

Annie Potts made her debut as Sheldon's Meemaw in the last episode giving us a better insight on what Sheldon's perspective on faith is.

In the new episode titled 'A Therapist, A Comic Book, and A Breakfast Sausage,' we see this whiz kid enjoying himself surrounded by cartoon strips at the comic bookstore with his current friend — Tam.

In this forthcoming episode, Sheldon prepares himself to overcome his fear of solid foods after choking on a sausage during breakfast. Sheldon choked on food during breakfast that results in his inexplicable fear for dense foods!

Let's take a look at the first images from the episode

You can catch his reaction and watch him overcome this bizarre fear on Thursday only on Amazon Prime Video and Comedy Central!