Mum Kris Jenner tight-lipped about daughter Kylie's pregnancy

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star neither confirmed nor denied the news!

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner's mother Kris Jenner is being tight-lipped about her youngest daughter's pregnancy.

A source close to the People magazine had confirmed that the 20-year-old business mogul is due in February with her first child with rapper Travis Scott.

But speaking at Milan Fashion Week's The Cut, Kris, 61, neither confirmed nor denied the news.

"She's not confirmed anything. I think it's kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that's just happening," she said.

The insider had said that the family has known about Jenner's pregnancy for some time.

Another source told the magazine said that Kris was "shocked" about the news but she wants what is best for her daughter.

Jenner has been dating Scott since earlier this year after splitting from her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga in April.