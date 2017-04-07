Indian football gets best ranking since 1996

The latest ranking has also elevated India to becoming the 11th ranked team in Asia

Indian football received a big boost on Thursday, with the national team reaching its best-ever FIFA rankings in more than two decades, jumping 31 spots to be placed at 101 in the latest list.

The Indian team was ranked 132nd last month, and has seen a jump due to a couple of victories in the period. The latest ranking has also elevated India to becoming the 11th ranked team in Asia.

This is the team’s best ranking since May 1996, when it was ranked 101 as well. The last couple of years have been fruitful for Indian football, with the team winning 11 of their 13 matches including an unofficial game against Bhutan.

India also posted a 1-0 victory over Myanmar in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, their first-ever win in Myanmar in over 64 years.

India captain Sunil Chhetri, however, sounded a little more cautious, saying rankings are a “fickle measurement” in football.

“On a personal note, the joy is a little more given this is the highest ranking we’ve achieved during my time playing for the nation. But while we should celebrate every success, big or small, we also need to realize that the real test begins now,” Chhetri said.

“In my opinion, rankings are a very fickle measurement of one’s success and it is best to not get carried away by it. You lose one game, you slide down 40 places, you win one, and you climb up 50. The real achievement will be when we cling on to this position or better it over the next three to four years,” Chhetri said.

“It has been a difficult road,” India head coach Stephen Constantine said. “Bringing in new blood and creating competition for places in the team has been a process, and I’m pleased we are moving in the right direction.”

DID YOU KNOW?

The 101st spot is the Indian football team’s best ever FIFA ranking since May 1996, when the team was also ranked 101. The highest FIFA ranking achieved by India ever is 94 in February 1996

No. of places the Indian football team has jumped in the latest FIFA rankings, up to 101st from 132nd last month