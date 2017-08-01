RERA registrations still low

While there are more than 22,000 ongoing real estate projects across the state, the number of such projects which had registered with MahaRERA till Monday evening stood only at around 9,000, and was expected to reach around 10,000 by midnight, the deadline set for registration of all ongoing projects with the state's real estate regulatory authority.

The registration figures are much lower than expected, with builders citing cumbersome registration process as the reason for the low numbers.

Vasant Prabhu, Secretary of MahaRERA said, "At present, 8,881 applications have reached, and in minutes, it will cross 9,000. Till midnight it may reach 10,000."

Builders themselves claim that not more than 30 to 40 per cent projects were registered and blamed 'too much paperwork' as the main reason.

Some developers said they were still hoping that the deadline would be extended for registration.

Manohar Shroff, Vice President, MCHI-CREDAI, Navi Mumbai said, "Registration will happen, and all builders want to do it. However, there's just too much of paper work involved. Had that been reduced, builders would have registered all their paper work till now. I still feel that the registration date should be extended for all developers to register their projects."

The government, however, has made it clear on several occasions that the date will not be extended. Instead, strict measures will be taken by the authority from August 1, and an email id will be active for common citizens to complain to the authority.

A prominent developer, who is a member of the Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry, contended that the authority was being too harsh on them. "Firstly, instead of self certification, they have asked us to get certification done by architects, chartered accountants and various other professionals. This is tiresome, and also most professionals are busy with work. For a big developer who has a head of department, it's easy; but what about small developers for whom all this is too much and requires a lot of coordination with agencies from outside their office. To do all this, three months isn't sufficient," he said.

Another developer claimed that instead of considering their issues, the authority has now asked citizens to complain against them. "We were expecting the authority to be kind and forgive small mistakes, but it seems builders have already been considered guilty without any offence. Hence, such harsh steps are being taken."

According to the rules, every ongoing project in which a flat has been sold, or which is being advertised, has to be registered with the authority.