Doctor ends life, family suspects foul play

A 24-year-old medical intern was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run Siddharth Hospital at Goregaon. The family members of the doctor suspect foul play and have asked Goregaon police for a thorough probe into the incident.

According to police, Sayyed Mehjabeen Nasrin, a resident of Azad Nagar in Ghatkopar, had completed her MBBS course and was working in the Gynecology department in the hospital for the past two months. On Wednesday, Nasrin had a day off and had gone out of her hostel room. When Nasrin failed to report for duty on Thursday at 9 am, the hospital staffers asked the security guard to knock the door on the fifth floor of the hostel room but they failed to contact her. The staffers then broke open the door to find Nasrin hanging. She was declared dead before admission.

Dhanaji Nalawade, Senior Inspector, Goregaon police station, said, "So far, we have filed an accidental death report in this regard.