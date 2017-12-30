Happy New Year 2018: WhatsApp, Facebook, GIFs messages to share

The year 2017 is about to end and there will be another opportunity to start fresh when January 1, 2018 sees the light of the day. The new chapter will follow the merrymaking on the New Year's Eve when the world will be celebrating surviving another free trip around the Sun.

A simple audit of 2017 will show that the planet was disappointed with the political shenanigans surrounding 'Fake News' across the board, it also tried hard to uplift the women's rights. New records were made, loved ones were lost, new journeys were taken and a wholehearted attempt was made to live the life. The world will be looking at new opportunities to better themselves in the new year, finish what they started.

Social media will still be there to keep one and all updated, so to help you extend the greetings on the New Year's Day, here are Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter messages, and gifs you can download.

1. Thanks for all the fun, and lovely moments we shared. May we have lots more in the glorious New Year.

2. New month. New beginning. New mindset. New focus. New start. New intentions. New results. Happy New Year.

3. We will open the book, Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year's Day. Happy New Year.

4. May the New Year start with fresh joys and a life filled with peace. May you get warmth and togetherness and prosperity too. Happy New Year!

5. Wish Joys And Happiness On This New Year Balloon In Your Life As Flowers In A Garden.

6. Let The Coming Year To Be Glorious One That Rewards All Your Future Endeavours With Success.

7. May This New Year Illuminate Your Life And Bless You With Prosperity And Joy Today And Always.

8. May The Every Day Of The New Year Glow With Good Cheer & Happiness For You & Your Family. Happy New Year.

9. Let Fall Showers Of Love And Romance Bloom With A Great Romantic Year Ahead. Wishing My Love A Very Happy New Year.

10. May You Welcome This New Year With Warm Smiles Carved In Your Face And Sweeter Memories To Cherish The Day. Happy New Year.

11. Fill Your Life With Happiness & Bright Cheer, Bring To You Joy And Happiness For The Whole Year, And It’S My New Year Wish For You Dear. Happy New Year.

12. 2018 Happy New Year To You. May Every Great New Day Bring You Sweet Surprises. A Happiness Buffet. Happy New Year To You And When The New Year’S Done, May The Next Year’S Done. May The Next Year Be Even Better, Full Of Pleasure, Joy And Fun.

13. Another Year Unfolds, New Paths We Have To Tread. We Wonder What Life Holds In The Brand New Year Ahead. My Special Wishes For You Is A Blessing From God Above, To Make This Your Happiest Year, Filled With Joy And Peace And Love.

14. Another Year Of Success And Happiness Has Passed. With Every New Year, Comes Greater Challenges And Obstacles In Life. I Wish You Courage, Hope & Faith To Overcome All The Hurdles You Face. May You Have A Great Year And A Wonderful Time Ahead. God Bless You. Happy New Year.

15. A New Year is synonymous with Potentiality,

it is consonant with Possibility,

being another name for Opportunity,

So embrace it with redoubled Alacrity!