Nyay Apke Dwar drive puts Jhalawar on top of list

The campaign, brainchild of CM Raje provided relief to people in revenue matters stuck for years.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s constituency Jhalawar district has topped “Nyay Aapke Dwar (Justice at your doorstep) campaign while Jaisalmer was the most laggard. During this campaign, more than 26 lakh cases were resolved. The highest 4.5 lakh cases were settled in Jhalawar.

Despite a boycott by patwaris and tehsildars, the campaign’s success was more than expected. The campaign, brainchild of CM Raje provided relief to people in revenue matters stuck for years. Performance wise Jhalawar was followed by Ajmer, Nagaur, Pali, and Bhilwara while among the laggards Karauli, Dausa, Pratapgarh, and Bikaner were other four districts apart from Jaisalmer.

Revenue minister Amraram Choudhary’s home district Barmer too had an average performance. Here, total 43746 cases were disposed of off while 21103 Nakal were released.

Justice at your doorstep campaign 2017 disposed of total 6.36 lakh matters related to correcting entries, a division of land, tenancy rights, permanent injunction, name change, appeal and marking.