Flame fury: Firemen have tough time to curb Neemrana blaze

A major fire broke out in a factory located in the Japanese Industrial Zone at Neemrana, late on Tuesday night, which could not be doused till Wednesday evening.

The three hundred crore rupee factory was set up for manufacturing of disposable baby diapers and sanitary napkins. Three fire tenders from Jaipur fire department were rushed, as the raging fire could not be fought with tenders from Neemrana and nearby areas.

The outbreak occurred at Unicharm India private limited, located at the Industrial Zone. “The fire first broke out in the warehouse of the factory where the inventory had been stored. Soon it spread across the warehouse gutting the inventory. Local fire department was informed, which rushed its tenders to the spot. However due to heat, fire soon spread to other parts of the factory as well,” officials said. The shift of the employees was changing when the outbreak occurred, thus no injury was reported in the incident. “As the fire spread to other parts of the factory, one after the other, various spots in the premise were gutted and the fire continued to move to a newer location. Due to the presence of flammable material, the fire department experienced problem in extinguishing the fire. Meanwhile, senior police and administrative officials also reached the spot and started helping in the efforts,” officials said. Late in the night, foam tenders were rushed from Jaipur. “Three foam tenders were rushed from Jaipur while several others were called in from as far as Gurugram. The fire tenders did dozens of rounds from nearest watering station, however the fire raged on till Wednesday.

The major cause of concern is the presence of three underground tanks containing diesel. These tanks are located close to the factory and efforts are being made to keep fire away from the tanks,”officials said.

