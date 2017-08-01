Dedicated CM help line from Aug 15

Sources informed that this help line will replace a current help line which is linked with the sampark portal

A dedicated chief minister help line number 181 will be launched by the chief minister Vasundhra Raje on August 15 .

Sources informed that this help line will replace a current help line which is linked with the sampark portal. The grievance received at the call centre will be given directly to the official concerned to resolve. If the compliant is not resolved in a time phase manner it will be escalated to the higher official. Sources revealed that under the current system the complained is routed to the concerned department from where its delegated to the official concerned. The centre for good governance is monitoring the overall process, informed the sources.