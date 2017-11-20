Veteran Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi passes away at 72

Former union minister Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi passed away on Monday. Senior Congress leader Dasmunsi was in a coma since 2008. He was 72.

"He had been critically ill since the past one month and succumbed to the illness at 12.10 pm. His family members including wife Deepa Dasmunsi and their son were at his bedside at that time," Apollo hospital authorities said.

The former Union minister had suffered a stroke in 2008 and was hospitalised since then.

Dasmunsi was heading the All India Football Federation (AIFF) when he was taken ill. Dasmunsi served as the President of All India Football Federation for close to 20 years.

He is survived by his wife Deepa Dasmunsi and son Priyadeep Dasmuni. Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi represented Raiganj (Lok Sabha constituency) in West Bengal before being succeeded by his wife Deepa. He began his political career with the Indian Youth Congress before entering the Parliament in 1971.

He was first sworn in as Union Minister in 1985.

(With inputs from PTI)