Tamil Nadu: School van runs over 4-year-old girl in Erode

A four-year-old girl was killed after a school van ran over her while she was playing outside her house here, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred last evening when the driver of the private school van attempted to park the vehicle in an open space in Veerappampalayam, where Dhanusri was playing.

The driver reversed the van, without noticing the girl and knocked her down, killing her on the spot, they said.

Immediately, the driver fled the scene, they added.

Though the parents rushed the girl to the Government Hospital, the doctors declared her brought dead, police said adding a case has been registered and a hunt is on for the driver.