Supreme Court: No vehicle insurance renewal without PUC

In a bid to curb air pollution, vehicle owners in Delhi-NCR will have to mandatorily furnish a valid pollution-under-control (PuC) certificate to renew their annual insurance papers, the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday.

A bench comprising justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta directed all insurance companies to ensure that polluting vehicles stay off the roads. The bench also directed the the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to ensure that all fuel-refilling centres in the National Capital Region (NCR) have PUC centres within four weeks.

The top court issued a slew of measures in a longstanding matter pertaining to air pollution. The measures also included the adoption of an all-India real-time online system for Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres to check any manipulation while granting pollution certificates.

The court considered the suggestions given by Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA).