Security lapse: Russian couple on sailing trip dodge Navy and Coast Guard, mistakenly land in Mumbai

Amid reports of ISIS terrorists trying to enter Mumbai via sea, police official expressed a shock at the security lapse after a Russian couple mistakenly land in Mumbai, dodging Indian Navy and Coast Guard.

Amid reports of ISIS terrorists trying to enter Mumbai via the sea route, police officials have expressed shock at the lapse in security after a Russian couple mistakenly landed in Mumbai, dodging Indian Navy and Coast Guard.

The Russian couple who were on a world sailing tour reached a light house off the Mumbai coast in the Arabian Sea after they ran out of food and water near the Yemen coast, reported India Today.

The incident came to light when the 45-year-old Russian man and his 39-year-old wife approached local fishermen for help. Failing to understand their language, the police were contacted, who later detained them and took their yatch into custody.

However, the couple was let off after their identities were verified from officials at the Russian embassy.

A police officer said that the couple had permission to get into Indian waters but not on land.

However, a senior IPS officer from Mumbai expressed shock at the security lapse. "We are shocked at the way the couple with a huge Yacht got inside Indian territory through waters. They dodged Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, which is shocking and alarming. More measures need to be taken," he told India Today.