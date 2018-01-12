Trending#

SC Judges against CJI: Cong says democracy in danger, Mamata accuses Modi govt of judicial intervention

  Friday 12 January 2018 16:05 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
 The Congress today said "democracy is in danger" after four seniormost Supreme Court judges came out in the open to say that the situation in the apex court was "not in order".

 
"We are very concerned to hear 4 judges of the Supreme Court expressed concerns about the functioning of the Supreme Court. #DemocracyInDanger," the Congress' official Twitter handle said. In an unprecedented move, four seniormost judges of the Supreme Court today called a press conference and said the situation in the top court was "not in order" and many "less than desirable" things have taken place. Unless this institution is preserved, "democracy will not survive in this country," the four judges said.

 
Reacting to the sensational development, TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accused Centre of judicial intervention. She expressed her view on Twitter. This is what he said:

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


   
