SC Judges against CJI: Cong says democracy in danger, Mamata accuses Modi govt of judicial intervention

The Congress today said "democracy is in danger" after four seniormost Supreme Court judges came out in the open to say that the situation in the apex court was "not in order".

"We are very concerned to hear 4 judges of the Supreme Court expressed concerns about the functioning of the Supreme Court. #DemocracyInDanger," the Congress' official Twitter handle said. In an unprecedented move, four seniormost judges of the Supreme Court today called a press conference and said the situation in the top court was "not in order" and many "less than desirable" things have taken place. Unless this institution is preserved, "democracy will not survive in this country," the four judges said.

Reacting to the sensational development, TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accused Centre of judicial intervention. She expressed her view on Twitter. This is what he said:

We are deeply anguished with the developments today about the Supreme Court. What we are getting from the statement of the four senior Hon’ble Judges of Supreme Court about the affairs of the Court makes us really sad as citizens. 1/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 12, 2018

Judiciary and Media are the pillars of democracy. Extreme interference of Central Government with Judiciary is dangerous for democracy. 2/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 12, 2018

With PTI inputs