DMK threatens to move no-confidence motion amid AIADMK's merger talks

DMK working president MK Stalin said that 'if required', his party —the principal opposition — would move a motion of no-confidence against the AIADMK government.

Amid growing chorus for the merger of two warring factions of AIADMK, DMK on Friday threatened to move a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami-led government.

The DMK's warning comes a day after the Palaniswami-led AIADMK faction ousted jailed party general secretary VK Sasikala's nephew TTV Dinakaran from the post of deputy general secretary. The move was aimed at the merger with former CM O Panneerselvam-led camp.

Stalin said ever since the AIADMK split into three factions, headed by Palaniswami, Panneerslevam and Dinakaran, an 'extraordinary' situation prevailed in the state and added that as a result the people were suffering which should come to an end.

As the DMK was giving out threats of the no-confidence motion, the leaders of the two AIADMK camps — Palaniswami and Panneerselvam — were in New Delhi to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Venkaiah Naidu as the country's Vice-President. Palaniswami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his office in Parliament House amid rumours of BJP interested in the merger of the two warring camps. However, Palaniswami told reporters in Delhi that he only discussed the issues concerning the state including the demand for exemption from NEET.

Even as the Panneerselvam faction trying to get an appointment with PM, a delegation of its camp leaders submitted a memorandum demanding the Election Commission to declare the posts of Sasikala Natarajan and Dinakaran as invalid in the AIADMK.

"We had already urged the EC to declare the position of AIADMK general secretary Sasikala and deputy GS TTV Dhinakaran as invalid as it was against party constitution. The resolution which was passed on Thursday adds strength to our case," senior leader K P Munusamy.

The OPS camp, sources said that the EC should first give its ruling on the Sasikala's appointment GS as it would take a long time to scrutinise lakhs of affidavits submitted by the two factions claiming to be the true AIADMK.

Giving credence to the speculation that BJP is behind the merger of two factions of AIADMK, the saffron party's Tamil Nadu unit president Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that the reunion of the two factions could give good governance to the state people. Political analyst feels that continuance of the united AIADMK government will serve the BJP's cause better than split leading to the ultimate fall of the government. If the AIADMK government falls, the DMK, an ally of Congress, has better chance to make a comeback to power in the state, the analyst note.