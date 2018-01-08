Congress President Rahul Gandhi receives 'euphoric reception' in Bahrain

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday received a "euphoric reception" on his arrival in Bahrain. This is Rahul's firts overseas visit after he took charge of the Congress party as its president last month.

The members of Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) received the Congress scion at the airport with open arms and smiles.

Fans and well-wishers thronged the airport, breaching the security, to greet and take selfies on their mobile phones with the newly elected Congress chief.

Euphoric reception for Congress President Rahul Gandhi on his arrival at Kingdom of Bahrain. This is CP’s first foreign visit after his takeover. pic.twitter.com/zsGOaXnwCv — Congress (@INCIndia) January 7, 2018

He later met royal member of the Bahrain's ruling family, including Crown Prince Shaikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Prince Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi met Crown Prince of Bahrain Shaikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in Bahrain. He also met Prince Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa at Al Wadi Palace and gifted him books written by former PM Nehru while in prison including Discovery of India. pic.twitter.com/4tHOxinVtW — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2018

Gandhi will be addressing the Non-resident Indians (NRI) conclave in Bahrain.

He will be the chief guest at valedictory session of a function organised by Global Organisation of People of India Origin (GOPIO).

Delegates of 50 countries are participating in the function, a Congress statement said.

He will also have an interactive session with business leaders of the Indian origin tomorrow.

"NRIs are the true representatives of our soft power and the brand ambassadors of our nation across the globe. Looking forward to meeting and addressing fellow countrymen in Bahrain tomorrow," Gandhi tweeted ahead of his trip.

Gandhi is expected to return to India on January 9.

(With agency inputs)