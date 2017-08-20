Cong, NCP mull revival plan in place, to take on BJP

The Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Raosaheb Danve have asked MPs, legislators and rank and file to reach out to almost all 99,000 booths across the state to mobilize maximum support.

Even when the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena are gearing up for the preparations for the Lok Sabha election slated for 2019, there is a deafening silence in the opposition Congress and NCP camp. Both BJP and Shiv Sena have dropped sufficient hint to separately fight ensuing general election in Maharashtra while exhorting their leaders and rank and file to step up efforts to consolidate their respective presence in all 48 Lok Sabha seats.

Ironically, Congress and NCP are worried about keeping their flock together fearing mass exit. Due to successive defeats since its washout in the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections held in 2014, Congress and NCP have yet to put in place concrete revival plan of their respective party organizations and regain their lost vote bank. A large section of the Congress and NCP believe that the anti-incumbency will come handy to them to win the coming election.

The Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Raosaheb Danve have asked MPs, legislators and rank and file to reach out to almost all 99,000 booths across the state to mobilize maximum support. On its part, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, who is stepping up its attack against the BJP led government at the Centre and in the state despite being part of it, has asked party members to bury hatchets and put up a united show to take on mighty BJP. Thackeray made senior ministers in charge of poll preparations in various districts.

However, Congress is yet to put its house in order largely due to internal differences and weak organizational network.

Former chief minister Narayan Rane is believed to have decided his mind to migrate to BJP while some of the legislators are being approached by BJP but to take a formal call to quit the party.

As far as NCP is concerned, it is struggling to tackle the widening disconnect between the leaders and grass root workers. A section of the party members expects clarity about NCP's relationship with BJP. The chorus is increasing especially after there were claims and counter claims made about NCP's stand during the recently held Rajya Election in Gujarat.

NCP group leader in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Jayant Patil told DNA, "NCP has been at the forefront to expose Maharashtra government's failures and corruption cases. Our focus is also on improvement in party's network and its performance in the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.''

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Sachin Sawant said that the party was ready to face an election at any moment and has asked the grass root workers to be ready for the same. ''The present dispensation has lost face and credibility in the eyes of the people of Maharashtra due to false promises, inefficiency and complete mismanagement. Farmers' suicides are on the rise and the government seems to have no clue to address the farm crisis. Besides, corruption cases involving the ministers are surfacing. The Congress party is striving hard to get justice to the farmers and expose scams,'' he noted.