BJP plans to shelve no-repeat theory

Gujarat BJP has opted to put aside the no repeat theory and plans to keep most of its candidates same. The party’s parliamentary board meeting reiterated the same on Friday at CM Vijay Rupani’s residence in Gandhinagar in presence of national president Amit Shah. The party is of the opinion that most of MLAs don’t face anti-incumbency factor in their constituency and have a clean image, so they could be repeated once again.

A very senior leader present in the meeting said on condition of anonymity, “We have received a positive opinion from party workers for most of the MLAs. Various leaders including Amit Shah have visited different parts of the state and gathered the opinion of grassroot level workers. The overall sense says there is hardly any anti-incumbancy factor against sitting MLAs. Of course, there are several exceptions and those can be managed.”

The party prepared a list of candidates in the form of panel of three contenders for each of the seats in state and that would be presented before the high command. “The names in the each of the panel is in the preferential order and those will be sent to the central parliamentary board. Amit Bhai will hand over this list to the Central board of the party to take the final call on the list,” added the leader.

The state parliamentary board will sit again on Saturday and will prepare the second list of names for the final phase of the polls. Amit Shah will also be present in the meeting. On Sunday, Amit Shah will travel in Mehsana, Banaskantha and Patan district and would meet the workers and leaders of party in these districts.

