'Attribution taken as violation of Military Code of Conduct': Pak Army pulls up ex-ISI Chief Durrani over new book

Taking umbrage at a book written jointly by former RAW and ISI chiefs, Pakistan Army has summoned Lieutenant General (retd) Asad Durrani to clarify his position on several topics raised by him.

Lieutenant General (retd) Asad Durrani headed the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency from August 1990 till March 1992. He along with former RAW chief AS Dulat has written "The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace". The book was released on Wednesday.

Official spokesperson of the Pak Army tweeted on Friday night:

Lt Gen Asad Durrani, Retired being called in GHQ on 28th May 18. Will be asked to explain his position on views attributed to him in book ‘Spy Chronicles’. Attribution taken as violation of Military Code of Conduct applicable on all serving and retired military personnel. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) May 25, 2018

He said, " Lt Gen Asad Durrani, Retired being called in GHQ on 28th May 18. Will be asked to explain his position on views attributed to him in book ‘Spy Chronicles’. Attribution taken as violation of Military Code of Conduct applicable on all serving and retired military personnel." So Pakistan Army has taken strong view of Durrani's views and is taking it as 'violation of military code'. There are several controversial takes in the book like the fact that Pakistan was aware of Osama Bin Laden's presence in Pakistan, which has been steadfastly denied by the authorities so far.

The book was released on Wednesday in India amidst galaxy of famous individuals including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. However, Durrani wasn't granted a visa to be present for the book launch. On Friday, Pakistan's ousted premier Nawaz Sharif demanded an urgent meeting of the high-powered National Security Committee (NSC) to discuss the content of a book co-authored by former spy chiefs of Pakistan and India.

Shari demanded that whatever Durrani wrote in the book should also be discussed in the meeting of NSC, days after a similar meeting was convened by the Committee to condemn his statement over the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, in an attempt to draw a parallel to his remarks.

In an interview to the Dawn newspaper earlier this month, Sharif had said: "Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can't we complete the trial? The Committee later condemned his remarks, irking Sharif, who is trying to resurrect his image after being disqualified by the Supreme Court on July 28 last year.

Separately, former chairman Senate Raza Rabbani and prominent leader of Pakistan Peoples' Party also criticised the joint book by rival spy chiefs."It is shocking that on the one hand Pakistan and India relations are at an all-time low and on the other hand, former spy chiefs of both the countries are teaming up to write a book, the former Senate chairman said.

He said a lot of noise would have been made had a civilian teamed up with the RAW chief to write a book. "Had a politician done the same thing he would have been labelled a traitor," Rabbani said.

