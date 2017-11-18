WATCH: First 'The Incredibles 2' teaser shows off new superpowers of Jack Jack!

As promised, after 13 years, Disney Pixar unveiled the first official teaser trailer for The Incredibles 2!

The trailer starts with Jack Jack on the bright red screen. He has new powers and can shoot laser beams better than the Superman. The power is put to use to give a new look to The Incredibles' logo.

Later we see Mr Incredible/Bob Parr lift his little boy in the air like Rafiki lifts up Simba in The Lion King but with more gusto and amazement. Of course Jack Jack gives him a dose of his power and we end the scene with him cackling and the iconic The Incredibles theme by Micahel Giacchino.

Watch the trailer

The trailer shows that the story of The Incredibles 2 will start right where we left them thirteen years ago. Jack Jack is still a baby. They will start the movie with a fight with The Underminer. As director Brad Bird had explained at Disney's D23 Expo this year, the family is getting a new house after Syndrome destroyed their old one and the Parr's revealed their identities.

The new house will be a cross between a homely place and a superhero lair. The movie will focus on Elastigirl while Mr Incredible will take care of their kids - Violet, Dash, and Jack Jack. It will also expand the universe to include more superheroes apart from Samuel L Jackson's Frozone.

According to the media reports, Bob Odenkirk of Better Call Saul and Catherine Keener of the breakout hit Get Out have been roped in to voice new characters. Craig T Nelson, Holly Hunter, and Sarah Vowell are reprising their roles too. Voice for Dash Parr will be provided by Huck Milner instead of Spencer Fox from the original.

Written and Directed by Brad Bird, The Incredibles 2 will hit the theatres on June 15, 2018.