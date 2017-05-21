Essel Group 90 years
WATCH: Deepika Padukone BREAKS SILENCE on her love for 'xXx 3' co-star Vin Diesel

"He is in love with me," says the actress

Deepika Padukone's equation with his xXx: Return of Xander Cage has been much speculated upon owing to the great chemistry the duo share on screen. Much has been written about Deepika's closeness to Vin, with all her hugs and kisses with the actor.

When Deepika was on The Ellen Degeneres show, she sparked off another frenzy when she said she is having babies with Vin in her head. Now, recently, Deepika mad eheads turn with her debut at Cannes Film Festival.

So when some a media person asked her saying that she seems 'a bit in love with' Vin. Deepika retorted saying, "Excuse me? He’s the one who’s in love with me. Let’s set the record straight. He’s adorable. He’s just the most amazing person I’ve ever met. He’s generous and kind. All the amazing experiences I had are because of him and his faith in me for what I could do for the movie. He is a friend for life."

Watch the interview here:

