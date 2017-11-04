'Thor: Ragnarok' gets spectacular opening at Indian box office

The Marvel movie beat 'Ittefaq' at the box office collection.

The mighty Thor has opened to a thunderous response at the Indian Box Office as the movie went on to beat Sonakshi Sinha-Sidharth Malhotra starrer Ittefaq on Day One.

While Ittefaq earned Rs 4 crore on Friday at the Box Office, Chris Hemsworth-Cate Blanchett-starrer earned a whopping Rs 9.91 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the figures on his official Twitter account.

But he believes that Ittefaq's business will perk up over the weekend, riding on good word of mouth.

Ittefaq is the remake of a BR Chopra film, made in 1969. The original film featured Rajesh Khanna and Nanda in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, in the US, Thor: Ragnarok continues to dominate the domestic Box-Office as the movie earned an impressive $46 million on the opening day and the flick is marching towards an opening between $115 million - $120 million weekend.

Ragnarok stars Chris Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett, Mark Ruffalo, Jeff Goldmblum and Tessa Thompson in pivotal roles.